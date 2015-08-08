To All the Women Who Saved My Life

Thank you

to Mama, because you chose to stay

to Lingjin, when you were my only friend

to Mrs. Sattler, for letting school feel like home

thank you Hannah, mi gemela, mi best friend, mi everything

thank you Samrena, for inviting me into your world

thank you Alexis, for talent show tryouts and gossip on the bus

Thank you

to Adriana, you taught me to embrace both sides of every coin

to Maria, you pushed me to harness my power

to Candace, you remind me to use my heart as much as my head

Thank you

to Sarah, for that time I couldn’t walk from vomiting so much

to Bridget, for when we had to eat dessert

to Prativa, because I couldn’t have done it without you

to Betsy, for convincing me there’s always more to come

to Iris, for that time we skipped class and danced on the balcony

to Marissa, for every little thing that you do for me

to Chloe, for the terrace and for Paris

to Cortney, because our pain felt less heavy if we carried it together

to Val, for making me see my dreams as plans

to Oluwatobi, because my hope in you gave me some for myself

to Syd, for when we both cried and neither of us noticed

to my Sis, for every time we fell in love

to so many more

Thank you

You saved my life.

