XQsí Magazine en el arte: Los Ángeles y LACMA

About the author

Ignacio Ortiz has been working with the community for 15 years: first with non-governmental organizations (NGOs) on HIV/AIDS prevention and education in the Latino Community in Los Angeles, California; and then as part of the founding team that launched *Tentaciones* Magazine, a publication that revolutionized the image of LGBT Latinos in the United States. As Music Editor of *Tentaciones* (now out of circulation,) in addition to his regular CD reviews, Ignacio had the opportunity to interview such popular and critically acclaimed artists as Jaguares, Miguel Bosé, Kinky, Carlos Ponce, Jaramar , Kevin Johansen and Juanes. Ignacio's reviews and essays have also been published in other music publications outside of the community.

