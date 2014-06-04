Home » OPINION » Columns » What would life be like after a cure for HIV?

What would life be like after a cure for HIV?

file5601262378596
 

Currently there are several undergoing studies for HIV prevention methods, scientists around the world are working hard to find an effective HIV preventive vaccine for those that are HIV negative for them not to get infected with the virus. Then, after continuing the planned work that is being done, scientists are to proceed working on finding a therapeutic HIV vaccine for those of us who are already living with HIV.

It is important for our community to learn about HIV vaccines and other important clinical trials taking place around the world and the United States. The HIV Vaccine Trials Network (HVTN) is an international collaboration of scientists and educators searching for an effective and safe HIV vaccine to eliminate more infections in our communities. The HVTN’s mission is to facilitate the process of testing preventive vaccines against HIV/AIDS. HVTN is an organization that conducts all phases of clinical trials, from evaluating experimental vaccines for safety and the ability to stimulate immune responses, to testing vaccine efficacy. Visit www.HVTN.org to get more information.

Currently, there is a range of biomedical HIV prevention strategies being tested or recently approved for our community to take advantage of, some of these strategies include AIDS vaccines, pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), microbicides, voluntary medical male circumcision, treatment as prevention, and HSV-2 suppression. In addition, there is a new and amazing variety of male and female condoms that people can use. My personal view and opinion about finding “the cure” is more about integrating the current methods for HIV prevention and increasing the tools provided for a comprehensive HIV prevention and education. Learn about the variety of options in HIV prevention in our communities through the wonderful work of the AIDS Vaccines Advocacy Coalition (AVAC) which is a global advocacy organization for HIV prevention; visit www.avac.org to learn more about their strategies.

How do we think life would be after there is a cure? Well, we will need to continue making substantial efforts on learning about sexually transmitted infections (STIs) to prevent these and provide our communities with education for safe sex practices and protection; even after finding “a cure” for HIV or better said, an effective preventive HIV vaccine – because prevention and education in our communities will still be needed!

Personally, I think among several things the AIDS epidemic has been about the big puzzle of stigmas (homophobia, sexism, racism, human rights, labeling people’s sexual preferences or identities, discrimination, rejection, etc). It has carried all the way through to today and has caused damage in our society and in our communities. When people educate themselves, and are able and capable to openly talk about these issues freely, I know things will change in our communities.

An HIV vaccine is our best hope to end the AIDS epidemic. And when that effective preventive HIV vaccine is developed and made available to all, perhaps then the “real healing” of all those infected and affected will begin.

Related posts:

Tags:

 

About the author

Alfredo Hernandez

Alfredo Hernandez works in the HIV Prevention and Education field. His main purpose working in the HIV field is to find best ways to point out the desire to help, educate, listen, understand, interact, socialize and work with people living with HIV/AIDS and bring awareness about HIV to those who need to be educated about the issues related to HIV. Alfredo brings his expertise to share with our readers from XQsi Magazine.

More posts by

 
  • John Park

    Welcome to the land of Power, DRCUBATEMPLE Spiritual

    help, guidance the only source to change the bad

    future, bad luck into a very happy and powerful life.

    Protect yourself from the clutches of evil tars, evil

    spirits, black magic and other impossible things

    which could not be solved in the past but now which

    is possible by Anton Szandor Lavey. high power

    rings, magical and colorful gems, my stique powers,

    Talismans, Charms and powerful formulas. These

    powers are infused with high powers and prayers

    and are blessed with success in every thing and

    every act. These powers increase beauty, luster,

    glow and charming of the body of men and women,

    contact DR ON 07038965900

  • Sarah Deanfneil

    What a great man, a great thanks to DR.OKOROM the man that bring me out of this sorrow this is the man that can as well help the world, on this diseases I can remember 5 year ago when I was searching for cure, and how I have spent much money and I finally lost hope due to my conduction I have to put my hope on god, lucky to me last week here I was on the internet, check on how many year I can spent on earth them I see a comment about this great man DR.OKOROM what a lucky day for me and today am giving my testimony about him I have never believe there is cure at all, but this man just want me to give him a try, if he cannot do it I will know his is not DR.OKOROM that he have been doing this cure for more than many year now I put my hope on him and also my dear god but today am very happy to give this story to you all, it all happen when I was 23 year well because of this disease I can get married and very happy today am now negative I can get married now to my follow people that is on my shoes this the good way to say bye to this diseases HIV/AIDS contact this man now dr.okoromspellhome@live.com.and i pray that he will help you also. All thanks to DR.OKOROM, you can contact me on.deanfneilsarah@gmail.com

  • michelle

    I USED TO HAVE HIV,,,AND I WORK WITH THE U.S ARMY……I LOOKED FOR CURE ALMOST ROUND THE WORLD,NOT UNTIL I CONTACTED A GREAT SPIRITUALIST,I NARRATED MY PREDICAMENT TO HIM,I WAS SHOCKED HE SAID”NO CAUSE FOR ALARM”’I SEND HIM MY PHOTO,,,,HE SAID HE WILL NEED TO BUY SOME ITEMS,AND I PAID FOR IT…AFTER THREE DAYS HE TOLD ME TO GO FOR TEST AGAIN,…… MY FRIENDS YOU WON’T BELIEVE IT WAS NEGATIVE….NOW I’M SOUND AND HEALTHY STILL WORKING WITH THE U.S ARMY . I BELIEVE HE CAN CURE ANY TYPE OF SICKNESS HIS EMAIL ADDRESS IS: dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com and dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com or call +2348109792351

  • michelle

    How can I explain this to the world that there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I was HIV over since 7year I have being into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide to look for help then I found this woman post write about this great man DR.obudo telling people about him that this man have cured to HIV I don’t believe that because all I have in mind is HIV had no cure, thank god for my life today am HIV negative through the power of DR.obudo I contacted this man for help because who write about him drop an email of the man I pick the email and emailed him for the cure this man told me what to do about the cure well am from Australia this man cast a curing spell on me and he told me that he will call me after the cure is done truly he did I was cured for 45mins spell what a wonderful man this DR.obudo if you need his cured just email him now dr.obudospellhome@gmail.com or call +2348109792351

  • Helen James

    Hello let me give this testimony to the public about a great man who help me out in serious illness I have HIV AID for good 5year and I was almost going to the end of my life due to the way my skin look like all I have in my mind is let me just give up because life is not interesting to me any longer but I just pray for God every day to accept my soul when ever I’m gone lucky to me my kids sister run to me that she found a doctor in the internet who can cure she help me out on everything the man ask for my picture, so he can cast a spell on me from his temple after all he ask is done 45mins later I started getting more stronger my blood start flow normally for 4 to 5 days I start getting Wight before a month my body start developing my skin start coming up after 2month I went for HIV test and I was tested negative I’m so happy that I can say I’m not a HIV patient if you have HIV/AID or any sickness he can still help you in getting your ex-back to you please contact him via his email drosassolutioncenter@gmail.com or
    call him on phone +2349035428122

  • Jenny A Peter

    I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr odumodu has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr odumodu can be of help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the treatment sent to me by Dr odumodu, i went back to the Hospital for check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can reach Dr odumodu on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i can show you all up to, reach him on (drodumoduspiritualpower@gmail.com)

  • hivcure

    I am CECILIA, I want to use this medium to testify of how i got

    cured from HIV . I contacted HIV from my husband, my husband died 2 years

    ago from this disease, my life was gradually coming to an end living with

    this deadly disease daily, i did all i could to get cured from this disease

    but all to no avail, until i saw a post on health forum about a spell

    caster who cure all kind of diseases. h cured me of my HIV when i contact him he told me what to do ,and i did it.after seven days he told me to go to the hospital which i did, could you believe that i was confirm HIV negative after the test, and

    i went to another hospital and it was also negative. if you have this

    problem and you want to be free from it please contact this doctor with

    this email address sagohivcureherbalcenter@gmail.com , he saved my life

    thank you Dr Sago am free now and here is his contact number too

    +2347060595685

  • Emilio Johnson

    All thanks to Dr Sunny for curing my HIV positive to Negative, i do not have much to say but with all my life i will for ever be grateful to him and God Almighty for using Dr Sunny to reach me when i thought it was all over, today i am happy with my two kids and my wife after the medical doctor have confirmed my HIV status Negative,i have never in my life believed that HIV could be cured by herbal medicine. so i want to use this means to reach other persons who have this disease by testifying the wonderful herbs and power of Dr Sunny that all is not lost yet, try and contact him by any means with his email: moonlightspelltemple@gmail.com or his mobile number +2348036829775 and get your own cure too…

  • Canthy Smarth

    I doubted that there’s no a man who can cure the HIV disease. Not until I

    met a great spell caster (dr. ogensurla), I promise that I will give the

    spell caster far too much credit. For everyone who is corrupted with the

    disease theirs a person superior and pure of heart, Come out of the

    slave days brothers and sisters, realize that there is an intelligent

    great spell caster, I was diagnosed with this disease until I met this

    great spell caster online, I saw a testimony on how he helped people in

    curing their HIV disease, so I asked myself how could someone heal a HIV

    disease, then I asked my self to give it a try, first he asked me to

    buy some items, I thought it was fraud, I sent him the money, he bought

    the items and cast the spell within 45 minutes. Simple logic, he asked

    me to go the hospital for medical checkup which I did. Lo and behold I

    was free from the disease. I swear that I will make testimonies on how

    he healed me, am telling this to the whole world. If you passing through

    the pain better go get your healings now, you can contact him on

    drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com +2348143877990.

    Thank you doctor

  • Canthy Smarth

    I doubted that there’s no a man who can cure the HIV disease. Not until I

    met a great spell caster (dr. ogensurla), I promise that I will give the

    spell caster far too much credit. For everyone who is corrupted with the

    disease theirs a person superior and pure of heart, Come out of the

    slave days brothers and sisters, realize that there is an intelligent

    great spell caster, I was diagnosed with this disease until I met this

    great spell caster online, I saw a testimony on how he helped people in

    curing their HIV disease, so I asked myself how could someone heal a HIV

    disease, then I asked my self to give it a try, first he asked me to

    buy some items, I thought it was fraud, I sent him the money, he bought

    the items and cast the spell within 45 minutes. Simple logic, he asked

    me to go the hospital for medical checkup which I did. Lo and behold I

    was free from the disease. I swear that I will make testimonies on how

    he healed me, am telling this to the whole world. If you passing through

    the pain better go get your healings now, you can contact him on

    drogensurlahivcure@gmail.com +2348143877990.

    Thank you doctor..

  • update

    Truthfully, i was tested hiv + positive last 7 months. i keep on managing the drugs i usually purchase from the health care agency to keep me healthy and strenghtful, i tried all i can too make this disease leave me alone, but unfortunately, it keep on eating up my life, this is what i caused myself, for allowing my fiance make sex to me unsecurely without protection, although i never knew he is hiv positive. so last few 4days i came in contact with a lively article on the internet on how this powerful herb healer get her well and healed. so as a patient i knew this will took my life 1 day, and i need to live with other friends and relatives too. so i copied out the dr oyalo balo the traditional healer’s email id: dr.oyalospellhome@hotmail.com and i mailed him immediately, in a little while he mail me back that i was welcome to his temple home wereby all what i seek for are granted. i was please at that time. and i continue with him, he took some few details from me and told me that he shall get back to me as soon as he is through with my work. i was very happy as heard that from him. so yesterday, as i was just coming from my friends house, dr oyalo balo called me to go for checkup in the hospital and see his marvelous work that it is now hiv negative, i was very glad to hear that from him, so i quickly rush down to the nearest hospital to found out, only to hear from my hospital doctor called James lewis that i am now hiv negative. i jump up at him with the test note, he ask me how does it happen and i recide to him all i went through with dr oyalo balo i am now glad, so i am a gentle type of person that need to share this testimonies to everyone who seek for healings, because once you get calm and quiet, so the disease get to finish your life off. so i will advice you to contact him today for your healing at the above details: email dr.oyalospellhome@hotmail.com contact him now to save your life he is so powerful and helpful to all that have this sickness OR +2348169340571

  • Shella Staten Morris

    I Never believed i was ever going to be HIV Negative again,Dr Molemen
    has given me reasons to be happy, i was HIV positive for 2years and all
    the means i tried for treatment was not helpful to me, but when i came
    on the Internet i saw great testimony about Dr on how he was able to
    cure someone from HIV, this person said great things about this man, and
    advice we contact him for any Disease problem that Dr Molemen can be of
    help, well i decided to give him a try, he requested for my information
    which i sent to him, and he told me he was going to prepare for me a
    healing portion, which he wanted me to take for days, and after which i
    should go back to the hospital for check up, well after taking all the
    treatment sent to me by Dr Molemen, i went back to the Hospital for
    check up, and now i have been confirmed HIV Negative, friends you can
    reach Dr Molemen on any treatment for any Disease he is the one only i
    can show you all up to, reach him on
    (drmolemenspiritualtemple@gmail.com) or call him on +2347036013351,
    Facebook page on (https://www.facebook.com/Dr.Mo… Website at (http://drmolemenspiritualtempl…), God Bless you for your Good Work Sire! .,.//

  • doris carter

    i want to thank Dr Osimen for the herbal HIV medicine he gave to me and
    my daughter, i was suffering from HIV when i gave birth to my daughter
    and that was how my daughter got the sickness indirect from me, but to
    God be the glory that i am heal with the herbal medicine that DR Osimen
    gave to me when i contacted him. i want to use this medium to tell
    everyone that the solution to our sickness has come, so i will like you
    to contact this great healer on his email address: osimenspelltemple@gmail.com
    with him all your pains will be gone, i am really happy today that i
    and my daughter are cured of HIV, we are now negative after the use of
    his medicine,my doctor confirm it. once more i say a big thank to you Dr
    Osimen for healing hands upon my life and my daughter, i say may God
    continue to bless you abundantly and give you more power to keep helping
    those that want your help in their lives. email him now he is waiting
    to receive you…

  • Roland Jane

    I am out here to testify about the good work Dr peter has done in my life with his healing spell. I have be suffering from HIV diseases for the past 2yeares now before I came across Dr peter who healed me with his powerful healing spell. I never believe that Dr peter could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of a lady who was tstifying about how she get cured of her HIV disease with the help of these great powerful healing spell caster called Dr peter. So i have to contact him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was happy all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed,I regain all the strength that has left me before back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost end my life, so i went to the hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very happy and grateful to Dr peter about the healing he have given to me with his healing spell. You can also email him for any kind of help via email ayokospellcaster@gmail.com . or call his mobile number +2347055620537 . thank you once again Dr peter .

  • jane wembli

    i will thank Mrs Bernille for letting the world knows the powerful man that help her from AIDS disease. This was what i have all my life been waiting for since i was infected by HIV last 6 months. I always spend money for drugs always but still yet my weight becomes poorer and my joint always getting painful and inching all day. But when i met this comment last 3 days, i quickly contacted Dr Camala the Traditional helper. He is from the western part of Africa, i didn’t spend much as i spent for drugs each day, and i for the fact truly reason this because my life was already as take by this disease called AIDS. Truly, when it was 9:00 clock on Monday this week he called me that his oracle urgently required some few life items to enable the disease wipe out successfully, then i was asked to send down 2000 usd ($). Which i did. He truly bought the items and surprisingly, yesterday afternoon Dr Camala called me that my work has been finally done and it work out well. I was glad and he told me to rush down to my hospital for checkup. Which i really did, my brothers and sisters i went down crying because no one has ever done this to a person in life. Dr Camala truly healed me. I was crying it was a dream to my eyes when the doctor said to me that I am HIV NEGATIVE. I am now a free born in life, am now like other people who now think things like human. For these days and forever, i will accept Dr Camala as my father and my healer and helper. He is a great man. Thank you sir. I know i cant reward you. But my God in heaven can. Thank you sir once again.

    Regards.

    Email him now for your problem solve at: ( dr.camalahivadscure@yahoo.com ) or visit him at http://diseasecure.webs.com

  • Roland Jane

    I am out here to testify about the good work Dr peter has done in my life with his healing spell. I have be suffering from HIV diseases for the past 2yeares now before I came across Dr peter who healed me with his powerful healing spell. I never believe that Dr peter could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i couldn’t find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend a lot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of a lady who was tstifying about how she get cured of her HIV disease with the help of these great powerful healing spell caster called Dr peter. So i have to contact him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was happy all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed,I regain all the strength that has left me before back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost end my life, so i went to the hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very happy and grateful to Dr peter about the healing he have given to me with his healing spell. You can also email him for any kind of help via email ayokospellcaster@gmail.com . or call his mobile number +2347055620537 . thank you once again Dr peter . /////

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure
    well am from uk this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • hivcure

    NAHMLA
    Happiness
    is all i see now I never thought that I will live on earth before the
    year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the
    past 3 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to
    another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my home every
    day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until this
    faithful day, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on
    how DR. SAGO helped someone in curing his HIV disease, quickly I copied
    his email which is sagohivcureherbalcenter@gmail.com just to give him a test I
    spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he
    told me that he is going to provide the herbal cure to me, which he did,
    then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using
    the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to
    post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now,
    please brothers and sisters, he is great, I owe him in return. if you
    are having a similar problem just email him on sagohivcureherbalcenter@gmail.com his phone number was +2347060595685 good luck

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure
    well am from uk this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure
    well am from uk this man cast a curing
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • Emilhy Martins

    Thank to dr. okorom for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment dr.okorom that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of dr.okorom if he is saying the true he ask for different things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the things is done he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative the medicine doctor was surprasie and doctor even ask for dr okorom email which i give to him, he is help people that contact him also he can still help you on your cure thanks dr.okorom for helping me for the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dr.okoromspellhome@live.com or call +2348127147869

  • perez sandra

    How can I explain this to the world that
    there is a man who can cure HIV/aids I
    was HIV over since 7year I have being
    into HIV drug I can’t anymore I decide
    to look for help then I found this
    woman post write about this great man
    DR.ezomo telling people about him that
    this man have cured to HIV I don’t
    believe that because all I have in mind
    is HIV had no cure, thank god for my
    life today am HIV negative through the
    power of DR.ezomo I contacted this
    man for help because who write about
    him drop an email of the man I pick the
    email and emailed him for the cure this
    man told me what to do about the cure
    well am from uk this man cast a curing.
    spell on me and he told me that he will
    call me after the cure is done truly he
    did I was cured for 45mins spell what a
    wonderful man this DR.ezomo if you
    need his cured just email him now at
    drezomospellhome@gmail.com or
    contact me at
    perezsandra491@gmail.com

  • Drolorume Spellcaster

    hello my name rose i am from Malaysia i was Healing from HIV-AIDS, i never taught drolorumespellcaster@gmail.com who could ever get my HIV-AIDS cured with his healing spell, i have tried almost everything but i could’nt find any solution to my disease, despite all these happening to me, i always spend alot to buy a HIV drugs from hospital and taking some several medications but no relieve, until one day i was just browsing on the internet when i come across a great post of !Holly! who truly said that she was been diagnose with HIV and was healed that very week through the help of these great powerful healing spell doctor, sometime i really wonder why people called him drolorumespellcaster , i never knew it was all because of the great and perfect work that he has been doing that is causing all this. so i quickly contacted him, and he ask me some few questions and he said a thing i will never forget that anyone who contacted him is ! always getting his or her healing in just 3 days after doing all he ask from me, so i was amazed all the time i heard that from him, so i did all things only to see that at the very day which he said i will be healed, all the strength that has left me before rush back and i becomes very strong and healthy,this disease almost kills my life, so i went to hospital to give the final test to the disease and the doctor said i am HIV negative, i am very amazed and happy about the healing drolorumespellcaster gave to me from the ancient part of africa, you can email him now for your own healing too at: drolorumespellcaster @gmail.com call his line +2348064038119. thank you sir for healing me from HIV..

  • Emilhy Martins

    Thank to dr. okorom for his good work I really believe HIV have cure I was HIV positive over since 1year plus before I come across a comment dr.okorom that he have cure to any disease and virus but when I saw it i have it in mind that he can’t cure HIV I just decided to give a try I contact him that night lucky to me he said yes but I don’t believe him I think it was a scam or some thing like that but I still hold on to see the work of dr.okorom if he is saying the true he ask for different things and some question about me I give him all the detail he needed and I wait to see his reply to my problem after all the things is done he ask me to go for check up I went for hiv test I cant believe I was negative the medicine doctor was surprasie and doctor even ask for dr okorom email which i give to him, he is help people that contact him also he can still help you on your cure thanks dr.okorom for helping me for the cure at this young age if you need help contact him now dr.okoromspellhome@live.com or call +2348127147869……….

  • Dorothy Kimberly Thi

    I was been suffering hard ship from HIV/AIDS since 9yrs now, and i happen to have 2 kids for my husband, and now we cannot proceed to have another kids all because of my disease and now i have do all what a human like i and my husband can do just to get my disease healed, i have went to several places to seek for help not even one person could ever help, until i melt a comment on the daily news paper that was commented by Miss Marilyn about how this powerful traditional doctor help her get cured of the disease (HIV-AIDS) ” my fellow beloved” i firstly taught having a help from a spiritual traditional healer was a wrong idea, but i think of these, will i continue to stress on these disease all day when i have someone to help me save my life?” so i gather all my faiths and put in all interest to contact him through his Email address at dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com , so after i have mailed him of helping get my disease cured, i respond to me fast as possible that i should not be afraid, that he is a truthful and powerful doctor which i firstly claimed him to be. So after all set has been done, he promise me that i will be healed but on a condition that i provide him some items and obeyed all his oracle said. I did all by accepting his oracle fact and only to see that the following week Dr Okwyzil, mail me on my mail box that my work is successfully done with his powers, i was first shocked and later arise to be the happiest woman on earth after i have concluded my final test on the hospital by my doctor that i am now HIV- Negative. My papers for check are with me and now i am happy and glad for his miraculous help and power.With these i must to everyone who might seek for any help, either for HIV cure or much more to contact him now at these following email now,Email: dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com ” sir thank you so much for your immediate cure of my disease, i must say for curing my disease, i owe you in return. Thanks and be blessed sir.My name is hope His Email address is:dr.okwyilspelltemple@gmail.com . or dr.okwyilspelltemple@hotmail.com you can contact his phone number+2349030387805 or +2348130184704 call,GOD BEBBG YOU SIR,….

  • john smith

    Greetings, i am very happy, that is why i came again to give testimony on how Dr godspower helped me and how he has help people that i have directed to him, i am not shy to tell about how i suffered of HIV disease because i am free now, i was positive for 5 years but now i am HIV Negative by the help of dr godspower remedy. My brothers and sisters am glad to say Dr godspower cured me and made my family happy again. he can cure any disease or sickness so i advice you to contact him immediately if you have any problem you can email him today via Email: ozalogboshrine@yahoo.com i also understand that he can cure HERPES, LASSA FEVER, GONORRHEA, HIV/AIDS, LOW SPERM COUNT, MENOPAUSE DISEASE, EPILEPSY, ASEPSIS, CANCER, ANXIETY DEPRESSION, Miscarriage, PREGNANCY PROBLEM and many more. I assure you that your heart desire will be granted. Email: ozalogboshrine@yahoo.com

  • Leuren williams

    Hello friends am from USA,i want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant DR.SUKU i was living with HIV for the past 2 year, just last month as i was browsing on internet, i saw a testimony of somebody called SARAH, testifying of how she was cured from HIV by Dr.SUKU and i decided to also email and tell him about my problem, and as i did that he told me that he will help me to cure my disease,and then he told me to wait for some time ,and after one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did, and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Dr.SUKU HIS WEBSITE: http://greatsukusolutiontemplehotmailcom.webs.com/ and if you know that you are in this problem email him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com all thank to Dr. SUKU he was the one that cure me less than 24hour thank you lord and Dr.SUKU from healing me from this disease if you need cure 100% on HIV contact him I promise you, you we rejoice like me call him on +234874839242 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine.i advice you to contact him vie email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com

  • Leuren williams

    Hello friends am from USA,i want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant DR.SUKU i was living with HIV for the past 2 year, just last month as i was browsing on internet, i saw a testimony of somebody called SARAH, testifying of how she was cured from HIV by Dr.SUKU and i decided to also email and tell him about my problem, and as i did that he told me that he will help me to cure my disease,and then he told me to wait for some time ,and after one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did, and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Dr.SUKU HIS WEBSITE: http://greatsukusolutiontemplehotmailcom.webs.com/ and if you know that you are in this problem email him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com all thank to Dr. SUKU he was the one that cure me less than 24hour thank you lord and Dr.SUKU from healing me from this disease if you need cure 100% on HIV contact him I promise you, you we rejoice like me call him on +234874839242 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine.i advice you to contact him vie email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com ,,

  • Leuren williams

    Hello friends am from USA,i want to share this wonderful testimony to the people who are in the same problem that i was before i meant DR.SUKU i was living with HIV for the past 2 year, just last month as i was browsing on internet, i saw a testimony of somebody called SARAH, testifying of how she was cured from HIV by Dr.SUKU and i decided to also email and tell him about my problem, and as i did that he told me that he will help me to cure my disease,and then he told me to wait for some time ,and after one week he told me to go for another HIV test, which i did, and to my greatest suppress i was confirmed negative. all thanks be to Dr.SUKU HIS WEBSITE: http://greatsukusolutiontemplehotmailcom.webs.com/ and if you know that you are in this problem email him now:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com all thank to Dr. SUKU he was the one that cure me less than 24hour thank you lord and Dr.SUKU from healing me from this disease if you need cure 100% on HIV contact him I promise you, you we rejoice like me call him on +234874839242 and i strongly believe that he will help you just as he did mine.i advice you to contact him vie email address:greatsukusolutiontemple@hotmail.com ….

  • mr.harry william

    MY HIV HEALING TESTIMONY

    My mouth is short of words, i am so so happy because Dr.aziza

    has healed me from HIV ailment which i have been suffering for the

    past 5years now, i have spend a lot getting drugs from the

    hospital to keep me healthy, i have tried all means in life to always

    become Hiv negative , but there was no answer until i

    found Dr from Dr.aziza the prince of africa who provide me some

    healing spell that he uses to help me, now i am glad telling everyone

    that i am now HIV Negative, i am very very happy, thank you Dr.AZIZA

    for helping my life comes back newly without anyform of crisis, may

    the good lord that i serve blessed you Dr.aziza and equip you to the

    higher grade for healing my life. i am so amazed. so i will announced

    to everyone in this whole world that is HIV positive to please follow

    my advice and get healed on time, because we all knows that HIV

    disease is a deadly type,contact Dr.AZIZA for your Hiv healing spell

    today at: dr.azizaspelltempe.com…. He will be always happy to

    assist you online and ensure you get healed on time, contact Dr.aziza +2349031112512

    today for your healing spell immediately, thank you sir

  • Lorenzo Brigham

    been suffering from (HIV/AIDS) disease for the last four years and had constant pain, especially in my knees. During the first year,I had faith in God that i would be healed someday.This disease has been trying to circulate all over my body and i have been taking treatment from my doctor, few weeks ago i came on search on the internet if i could get any information concerning the prevention of this disease, on my search i saw a testimony of someone who has been healed from (Cancer) by this Man Dr ADAMS and many other`s. well she gave the email address of this man and advise we should contact him for any sickness that he would be of help, so i wrote to Dr ADAMS telling him about my (HIV Virus) he told me not to worry that i was going to be cured!! hmm i never believed it,, well after all the procedures and remedy given to me by this man few weeks later i started experiencing changes all over me, and suddenly after some time i was finally healed, friends i will advise if you have any sickness at all you can email Dr ADAMS on : (adamsewin@gmail.com or adamsewin@outlook.com) sir i am indeed grateful for the help i will forever recommend you to my friends!!! …..

  • helen tracia

    Fresno California, i was HIV positive and i was been sustain with medications but i wasn’t cured. A friend of mine told me about a man called ADAM and showed me testimonies on how people are talking about how this man cured them from herpes and others from HIV but i never believe it. But after much discussion i tough of giving this man a try, I contacted him with his email and he guided me and told me what to do, now according to what he told me all where true. Now I’m free and happy because Dr.ADAM has restore me back to my normal and happy life by giving me a cure for my HIV disease and when i went for medical test i was been confirm HIV negative. So I’m urging you to contact him for help and get cured if you are infected also with any disease or you have any health issues, you can get to him through his email: adamsewin@gmail.com or adamsewin@outlook.com for an easy communication.

  • jennifer

    Hello , i am jennifer from Florida, i am 50 years old, i saw a comment posted by Jenny Louis from New York, on how she was free from skin cancer with cannabis CANNABIS OIL by doctor Doris, I was diagnosed of HIV infections for the pass two years , I contacted jenny Louis and she told me that this very doctor cures HIV cancer , and he also cures HIV/AIDS too, then I contacted Dr Doris, so he told me what to do to get healing and free from HIV , so I make provisions for the HERBAL CREAM which I used for two weeks and now just to see that the exact week which doctor Doris told me I we be healed I was felling good and healthy , my skin regained, I went for check up in the hospital and my doctor told that me that all the virus disappeared from my blood vessels and normal, then I made a promise to Dr Doris that I will testify of his good herbal work to the world, so I will like you to contact him on(dorisespelltemple@gmail.com ) if you have any health issue I believe Dr Doris will help you.

  • martinez morrison

    God bless Dr. Osas for his marvelous work in my life, I was diagnosed of HERPES since 2012 and I was taking my medications, I wasn’t satisfied i needed to get the HERPES out of my system, I searched about some possible cure for HERPES i saw a comment about Dr. Osas, how he cured HERPES with his herbal medicine, I contacted him and he guided me. I asked for solutions, he started the remedy for my health, he sent me the medicine through UPS SPEED POST. I took the medicine as prescribed by him and 14 days later i was cured from HERPES, Dr. Osas truly you are great, do you need his help also? Why don’t you contact him through doctorosasherbalhome2gmail.com, whatsapp him on +2348112252378

  • anita

    Consider Natural herbs again or
    for once, before you conclude it
    is not a revelation… This certainly
    is our redemption from these
    timing diseases which ravages
    the human existence, it is the all
    time gift to man kind and today
    we all are ignorant of its benefits,
    but i am not anymore, because i
    have been finally cured from HIV/
    AIDS by its essence through one
    Dr.Korede (Dr.koredespelltemple@gm
    ail.com
    +2348141752534), i would be
    forever grateful to him for a
    being a life changer. my name is
    Anita john I was an HIV/AIDS
    patient for so many years and
    now diagnosed more than 3
    times to be free of this disease,
    so its an honor to be
    courageous and tell gallantly of
    this man, i live happily and soon
    to have a family of my own, so its
    your choice to be free of this
    epidemic or rather be strangled
    by its timing mercy, Please if you
    are having a similar problem or
    perhaps any disease that may
    trouble your life he is sure to
    deliver as you requested i today
    stand as a testimony and my life
    is a lesson to learn from, do not
    listen to what people would say
    no one knows how you feel and
    mostly those not living with HIV/
    AIDS tends to think they
    understand this stigma, they will
    never understand how
    depressed and bad this makes
    one feel, save yourself everyone i
    hope i am an agent of change
    and blessing through this
    medium, there is hope… please
    visit him/ contact him,and again he also treat HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS, CANCER, LYME, ETC no email him on
    dr.koredespelltemple@gmail.com
    or +2348141752534../

  • anita

    Consider Natural herbs again or
    for once, before you conclude it
    is not a revelation… This certainly
    is our redemption from these
    timing diseases which ravages
    the human existence, it is the all
    time gift to man kind and today
    we all are ignorant of its benefits,
    but i am not anymore, because i
    have been finally cured from HIV/
    AIDS by its essence through one
    Dr.Korede (Dr.koredespelltemple@gm
    ail.com
    +2348141752534), i would be
    forever grateful to him for a
    being a life changer. my name is
    Anita john I was an HIV/AIDS
    patient for so many years and
    now diagnosed more than 3
    times to be free of this disease,
    so its an honor to be
    courageous and tell gallantly of
    this man, i live happily and soon
    to have a family of my own, so its
    your choice to be free of this
    epidemic or rather be strangled
    by its timing mercy, Please if you
    are having a similar problem or
    perhaps any disease that may
    trouble your life he is sure to
    deliver as you requested i today
    stand as a testimony and my life
    is a lesson to learn from, do not
    listen to what people would say
    no one knows how you feel and
    mostly those not living with HIV/
    AIDS tends to think they
    understand this stigma, they will
    never understand how
    depressed and bad this makes
    one feel, save yourself everyone i
    hope i am an agent of change
    and blessing through this
    medium, there is hope… please
    visit him/ contact him,and again he also treat HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS, CANCER, LYME, ETC no email him on
    dr.koredespelltemple@gmail.com
    or +2348141752534./.,

  • anita

    Consider Natural herbs again or
    for once, before you conclude it
    is not a revelation… This certainly
    is our redemption from these
    timing diseases which ravages
    the human existence, it is the all
    time gift to man kind and today
    we all are ignorant of its benefits,
    but i am not anymore, because i
    have been finally cured from HIV/
    AIDS by its essence through one
    Dr.Korede (Dr.koredespelltemple@gm
    ail.com
    +2348141752534), i would be
    forever grateful to him for a
    being a life changer. my name is
    Anita john I was an HIV/AIDS
    patient for so many years and
    now diagnosed more than 3
    times to be free of this disease,
    so its an honor to be
    courageous and tell gallantly of
    this man, i live happily and soon
    to have a family of my own, so its
    your choice to be free of this
    epidemic or rather be strangled
    by its timing mercy, Please if you
    are having a similar problem or
    perhaps any disease that may
    trouble your life he is sure to
    deliver as you requested i today
    stand as a testimony and my life
    is a lesson to learn from, do not
    listen to what people would say
    no one knows how you feel and
    mostly those not living with HIV/
    AIDS tends to think they
    understand this stigma, they will
    never understand how
    depressed and bad this makes
    one feel, save yourself everyone i
    hope i am an agent of change
    and blessing through this
    medium, there is hope… please
    visit him/ contact him,and again he also treat HERPES SIMPLEX VIRUS, CANCER, LYME, ETC no email him on
    dr.koredespelltemple@gmail.com
    or +2348141752534./.,/////

  • Jersey Johnny

    this.

    I promise to do this when I was still HIV positive, now I am HIV negative I will keep my promised, I was HIV positive over 2year I search for cure there was no one who can help, just the drug to prevent it that is what I get well I suffer a lot from this virus and I don’t really need to keep it inside me any long I go from hospital to another no cure I was so tired of my life I feel like killing myself I don’t really enjoy the life, thank god for this man DR.OMOADONA the man that help me cure my HIV well I lose my boyfriend because of this HIV that was the painful day in my life to see him go as from that day I search and search for hiv till last week I found DR.OMOADONA the man that cure HIV/AIDS,CANCER, GONORRHEA, SYPHILIS, and ANEMIA this mail is I saw a post comment about his cure, that he cure HIV I was very happy to email him 30mins later he reply to my mail I was so happy to speak to him on phone this is his number +2348141309378 if you want to call him about the solution, so that you can be cured from any disease or sickness my friend thanks this man help me within 4day I was cured totally I went for checkup I found out am cure totally what a great and a powerful man I have DR.OMOADONA , I will thank you continuously you are my every DR.OMOADONA you really see the tear in my eye thanks for not making me share more if you need cure he is a good man contact him now or (dradanikesolutionhome@outlook.com) +2348141309378

  • andrew

    I infected my husband with Hiv virus, and we started taking medication for us to live healthy. One day i went online and search for cure for our virus, i saw many comments and many posts until i saw a testimony about doctor ojugo and how he helped so many people get cure to their virus on the site. I contacted him and told him how i and my husband got our Hiv virus, he told me what we will have to do which we did, and after he finished everything, he told me that we will take his medication for 3 weeks which we also did so and 4 weeks after we went for test and surprisingly i and my husband are now HIV negative. I am so happy that i got my husband infected and i also make him negative. All thanks goes to God for bringing Dr ojugo my way and at this point if there’s anybody who is infected and you think there’s no way of making yourself negative again i must tell you, that’s a lie because Dr ojugo will make you negative again. contact Doctor ojugo via Email dr.ojugospellhome@gmail.com or gall him on +2349055637445

  • smith

    I am indeed very happy for my life; My name is Wilson Jenni, I never thought that I will live on earth before the year runs out. I have been suffering from a deadly disease (HIV) for the past 5 years now; I had spent a lot of money going from one places to another, from churches to churches, hospitals have been my every day residence. Constant checks up have been my hobby not until last Month, I was searching through the internet, I saw a testimony on how Dr. Adodo, helped someone in curing her HIV disease, quickly I copied his email which is (smithbaker333@gmail.com).I spoke to him, he asked me to do some certain things which I did, he told me that he is going to provide the herbal to me, which he did, then he asked me to go for medical checkup after some days after using the herbal cure, I was free from the deadly disease, he only asked me to post the testimony through the whole world, faithfully am doing it now, please brothers and sisters, he is great, I own him my life. if you are having a similar problems just email him on (smithbaker333@gmail.com) or simply whatsapp him on:
    +2348161646227. He can also cure disease like Cancer, Diabeties, Herpes. Etc.

  • buay cartha

    Am buay marry, from Texas. Thanks to Dr Ebhota who cured me of Hiv virus. I noticed a strange changes in my body, and I visited a doctor who diagnosed me of Hiv. And I was terrified emotionally and looking for for every possible cure to the virus, as I was going through online, I came across Dr EBHOTA’s profile, that was how I contacted him and we made an anrangement to meet, and he administered his herb on me, and I became fully healthy under a month and two weeks, in case you want to contact Dr EBHOTA for a similar problem, you can reach him through his email drebhota123456@gmail.com or +2347086564868.

  • Elena Robert

    HELLO OUT THERE.. i quickly want to use this opportunity to explain to you how useful its to pay attention to any articles that come across your way in life, long time ago i was told by my doctor that There is currently no cure for Herpes Simplex virus. i learnt that Most treatment on herpes focuses on getting rid of sores and limiting outbreaks was made from herbs. It is possible that your sores will disappear without treatment. However, your doctor may determine that you need one or more of the following medications:
    acyclovir
    famciclovir
    valacyclovir
    These medications may come in oral (pill) form, or may be applied as a cream. For severe outbreaks, these medications may also be administered by injection. However, there are herbal therapies that could totally eradicate this virus from the body meanwhile there has been proofs and lots of testimonies to that effect. I took my time to investigate one Dr. sambola on how his herbs magically cured my friend Anthony and his Wife who contacted this embarrassing virus. Please do reach out to Dr. Sambola via his email: sambolaherbalisthome@reborn.com You can also reach me with +1 251-287-3241 for further confirmations

 
 
 
 