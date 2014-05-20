Vanity is a Game I Have Trouble Winning

I have this weird low-key obsession with beauty

The physical attractiveness

Seeing myself as someone who is

Attractive

It’s something I want to achieve, it’s something I know I have, and it’s something I want to avoid. Altogether.

I’m so vain, to fight that brings me a sense of pain, and to accept it, brings me a sense of guilt.

Compliments,

Don’t even get me started on them.

I believe them from some, mainly less known

I don’t take them in from those who’re close

And it’s not because I don’t trust

That they’re not just telling white lies

It’s something about compliments

That carry heavy shit in my mind

I used to hear compliments from people near me

And I’d degrade myself almost instantly

“No I’m not” “Me? Pretty?”

Not to fish for some more

Not to seem beat up and sore

I just never believed it

Never believed their words

That’s not what they would say!

My own friends, my classmates,

And when I cried about it

To my parents, they stayed

silent.

Never once convinced me

They were all lying.

The one time I was called

Beti la fea (ugly Betty) by my dad

I laughed it off as a joke

But really, it felt bad.

All he would say is…

Lo que cuenta esta adentro

Lo que cuenta es el cerebro

Si te dicen que eres fea, ell@s

Tienen actitudes muy feas

The impression that left

Could you imagine?

Made it seem like only

Certain people can be pretty.

The pretty ones are most likely

Mean. Bullies.

It was far from what I wanted to be.

I only wanted to be seen as

Pretty.

