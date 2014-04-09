Home » EVENTS » Latina/o Queer Arts & Film Festival 2014

Latina/o Queer Arts & Film Festival 2014

XQsí Magazine is proud to support the Latina/o Queer Arts & Film Festival! The inaugural festival will take place this week, April 10-13 at the LA Gay & Lesbian Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza. The opening night feature is TransVisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story.

Stay tuned for daily check-ins about the happenings at the festival this weekend!

LA Gay & Lesbian Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza
1125 N. McCadden Pl, Los Angeles 90038
(323) 860-7301

For tickets and more information, please go to: www.lqaff.com

Nava Mau

Nava is a trans Latina living in Oakland, California. She hopes to use the power of entertainment and media to increase visibility and understanding of multiply marginalized identities, especially those of trans and gender non-conforming people of color.

