Latina/o Queer Arts & Film Festival 2014

XQsí Magazine is proud to support the Latina/o Queer Arts & Film Festival! The inaugural festival will take place this week, April 10-13 at the LA Gay & Lesbian Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza. The opening night feature is TransVisible: Bamby Salcedo’s Story.

Stay tuned for daily check-ins about the happenings at the festival this weekend!

LA Gay & Lesbian Center’s The Village at Ed Gould Plaza

1125 N. McCadden Pl, Los Angeles 90038

(323) 860-7301

For tickets and more information, please go to: www.lqaff.com

